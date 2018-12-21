Trump orders to prepare withdrawal of 7,000 US servicemen from Afghanistan — TV

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has tasked the Pentagon with preparing a plan of withdrawing from Afghanistan about 7,000 US servicemen, or nearly a half of the entire US military contingent, CNN has reported.

According to the broadcaster, about 14,000 US servicemen are currently deployed in the Central Asian country. Their withdrawal may take several months.

Wall Street Journal reported, citing own sources, that the pullout may begin within the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, Trump announced the decision to start the pullout of US troops from Syria, saying that the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has already been defeated there, and fighting against it was the only reason for US military presence there. According to US officials, the withdrawal of the 2,000-strong US military contingent may take between 60 and 100 days.