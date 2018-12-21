Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova not to join EU and NATO in foreseeable future — President Dodon

World
December 21, 3:21 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Dodon said it is a mistake that Moldova’s ruling pro-European coalition led by the Democratic Party is seeking closer cooperation with NATO

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, December 20. /TASS/. Moldova will not be admitted to the European Union in the foreseeable future, neither will it join NATO, Moldova President Igor Dodon said on Thursday.

"Moldova will not be admitted to the European Union in the next 15 years. Let us not mislead people," he said at a news conference. According to Dodon, the association agreement signed by the government with the European Union should be considered as a possibility for reforms to improve the living standards in the country. "We do have some things to learn from the European Union in the economy, in the social and other spheres," he noted.

Dodon said it is a mistake that Moldova’s ruling pro-European coalition led by the Democratic Party is seeking closer cooperation with NATO. "The opening of a NATO Liaison Office in Moldova runs counter to the country’s neutrality principle, which must be strictly observed. The government took this decision in defiance of the country’s interests. It is illegal," he said, adding that opinion polls demonstrate that the majority of Moldova’s population are against joining NATO.

"We don’t want to be friends with the Americans against Russia or with the Russians against the Europeans. We should take the best from the West and from the East. It means we should conduct a balanced foreign policy. This is the only way to maintain stability, to prevent aggravation of the situation," he explained.

He recalled that that the presidential administration has elaborated a draft of the country’s foreign policy strategy based on balanced policies geared towards cooperation with both the East and the West. "I and my advisers presented this document in Moscow, Vienna, Brussels, Washington, Berlin and other capitals. And they understand and support this position," Dodon added.

Moldova’s government signed an association and free trade zone agreement with the European Union in June 2014. NATO’s Liaison Office was opened ion Chisinau in late 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
2
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet elaborates plan to respond to crises after Kerch Strait incident
3
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
4
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
5
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
6
Moscow expects Turkey, Israel to eventually recognize reunification with Crimea — Kremlin
7
UN General Assembly adopts two resolutions concerning Russian diplomatic property in US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT