UN General Assembly adopts two resolutions concerning Russian diplomatic property in US

UN, December 20. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted two resolutions concerning the Russian diplomatic property in the United States.

The existing resolution on security of diplomatic missions now places a special emphasis on the states’ compliance with the rules of diplomatic immunity of embassies and consulates on their territory.

Besides, a special General Assembly resolution, adopted as a result of activity of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country, contains calls to immediately lift any unlawful restrictions against the premises of the Permanent Mission in Oyster Bay, to abolish the 40-kilometer zone restricting diplomats’ travels and to speed up the issuance of visas for delegates arriving in New York for UN affairs.

Russia’s envoy to the UN General Assembly, Maksim Musikhin, said that the Russian delegation would refrain from expressing gratitude to the United States as thhost nation of the UN headquarters, due to unlawful measures taken by the US administration.

"The US authorities have taken the path of widespread violations of their commitments regarding the UN headquarters and other applicable international treaties," he said, adding that expressing gratitude under such circumstances would "look awkward."

Although the resolution urges the United States to stop its unlawful actions, Washington has showed little readiness "to answer the General Assembly’s calls."

"Among other things, this is illustrated by the ongoing partial blocking of Russian permanent mission’s premises… a longstanding discriminatory approach to some delegations, which eventually resulted in introduction of a 25-mile restrictive zone for their diplomats, deliberate visa barriers for diplomatic personnel and, since recently, for personnel of the UN Secretariat," Musikhin said.

The Russian diplomat added that US violations "affect a certain number of permanent missions and citizens of certain states, employed in the UN Secretariat," and this discriminatory approach is applied to nations "whose independent position is not to Washington’s liking."

Washington’s Russian diplomatic property seizure

In September 2017, the US authorities closed down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and the trade mission in Washington, which are owned by the Russian government and enjoy diplomatic immunity, as well as the New York branch of the trade mission, which Russia had been renting, as part of America’s anti-Russian sanctions. Moscow described Washington's move as an openly hostile act and urged US authorities to reverse it immediately. On March 26, 2018, Washington announced the closure of Russia’s Consulate General in Seattle (the building was rented by Russia) and the consul general’s residence (Russia’s diplomatic property).

Speaking at a news conference in Xiamen, China, after the BRICS summit in September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would instruct the Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit with a US court over the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property.

Later in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after his speech at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly that Moscow was about to wrap up work on lawsuits for US courts over the situation with Russia’s diplomatic property.