Diplomat: no logic in West’s behavior during agreement of Syria's Constitutional Committee

UNITED NATIONS, December 20. /TASS/. Russia sees no logic in the behavior of its Western partners during the agreement of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"We understand that some may not be satisfied with the progress in the Russian-Turkish-Iranian efforts. But they are always discontent. They, first of all those who keep on cherishing a hope for a change of the regime as part of the Middle East reshaping plan, are always dissatisfied with something," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting on political settlement in Syria.