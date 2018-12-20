Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chechnya’s leader vows to work "without respite" on return of Russian children from Syria

World
December 20, 19:21 UTC+3 GROZNY

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would continue its efforts for the return of Russian nationals’ children from Syria and recalled that Kadyrov was also engaged to do that

Share
1 pages in this article

GROZNY, December 20. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has promised to deal with the return of Russian children from Syria "without respite."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual end-of-the-year news conference that Russia would continue its efforts for the return of Russian nationals’ children from Syria and recalled that Ramzan Kadyrov was also engaged to do the task.

"The efforts to have Russian children returned from Syria and Iraq will go on. We will have no respite. We heeded Russian President Vladimir Putin’s clear stand on the matter. We took these words as a direct and detailed instruction from Russia’s president, which must be unconditionally fulfilled by all relevant federal and regional agencies," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

Chechnya has been handling this problem and will be dealing with it "with full responsibility."

"The women and children must be returned to Russia, while the guilty are to be held accountable under the law in Russia. The children are not the guilty ones. They had no chance to choose their birthplace," he added.

Earlier, more than 100 women and children - natives of Chechnya, Dagestan, the Tver Region and other Russian regions along with citizens of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan - had been evacuated to Russia due to efforts of the Chechen authorities. A working group headed by Russian senator Ziyad Sabsabi, an envoy of Chechnya’s leader for the Middle East and North Africa, was tasked to return Russian nationals from the Middle East. According to Chechen human rights activists, several hundreds of Russian women and children, who are currently in Iraq and Syria, are still waiting to come back home.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Ramzan Kadyrov
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Attempts to solve political problems in Donbass militarily 'self-defeating', says Putin
2
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
3
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
4
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
5
Putin opposes censorship of rap music
6
Belgium officially begins importing wine from Russia
7
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT