Chechnya’s leader vows to work "without respite" on return of Russian children from Syria

GROZNY, December 20. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has promised to deal with the return of Russian children from Syria "without respite."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual end-of-the-year news conference that Russia would continue its efforts for the return of Russian nationals’ children from Syria and recalled that Ramzan Kadyrov was also engaged to do the task.

"The efforts to have Russian children returned from Syria and Iraq will go on. We will have no respite. We heeded Russian President Vladimir Putin’s clear stand on the matter. We took these words as a direct and detailed instruction from Russia’s president, which must be unconditionally fulfilled by all relevant federal and regional agencies," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

Chechnya has been handling this problem and will be dealing with it "with full responsibility."

"The women and children must be returned to Russia, while the guilty are to be held accountable under the law in Russia. The children are not the guilty ones. They had no chance to choose their birthplace," he added.

Earlier, more than 100 women and children - natives of Chechnya, Dagestan, the Tver Region and other Russian regions along with citizens of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan - had been evacuated to Russia due to efforts of the Chechen authorities. A working group headed by Russian senator Ziyad Sabsabi, an envoy of Chechnya’s leader for the Middle East and North Africa, was tasked to return Russian nationals from the Middle East. According to Chechen human rights activists, several hundreds of Russian women and children, who are currently in Iraq and Syria, are still waiting to come back home.