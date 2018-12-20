Russia, US need to rebuild relations, says ambassador

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington need to rebuild their relations, which have deteriorated lately, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman stated in a video message published on the US embassy’s Twitter on Thursday.

According to the ambassador, the Russian-US relations are currently developing "in the wrong direction". "Not so long ago, we had 36 American corners in libraries and locations in 30 different locations around Russia. Today, we have none," the diplomat noted. "And unfortunately, it’s a result of a diminished relationship."

"I like getting out meeting people. I try to do it all the time. I hope for more invitations to speak at universities, colleges, and institutions where I can find average Russians. That’s what diplomats like to do," Huntsman added.

"But right now we’re at a moment in time in our bilateral relationship when we need to build back up to what we used to have, and not collapse it backward into something that isn’t representative of my country, nor is it representative of yours [Russia]," the ambassador concluded.