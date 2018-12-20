Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Opposition MPs urge Ukrainian authorities against new provocations at sea

World
December 20, 19:20 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier, Defense Council Secretary Alexander Turchinov stated that Ukrainian warship would shortly make another attempt to sail through the Kerch Strait

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities should abandon new attempts of provocations at sea and start a direct dialogue with Russia to see the Ukrainian sailors released, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform-For Life Yuri Boiko, a non-affiliated parliamentarian, said on Thursday.

"It would be better if the authorities returned our sailors so that they could usher in the New Year at home," he said in comments on a statement by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexander Turchinov, who had stated that Ukrainian warship would shortly make another attempt to sail through the Kerch Strait.

According to Boiko, such statements are a "deliberate provocation just before martial law ends". "We can hear numerous different appeals in parliament nowadays. But we believe Ukraine should move towards de-escalation in the Sea of Azov," the politician said.

It is necessary to seek that the Ukrainian ships could unimpededly sail to the Ukrainian ports, he went on to say. "For this, direct negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are needed. And it is very good that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed to mediate in this process," Boiko said.

Read also

Russia's president comments on future of Ukrainian sailors detained in Kerch Strait

The leader of the Reasonable Force Party, Alexander Solovyov, said earlier on Thursday that the Ukrainian authorities "are instigating Russia to aggression with unfailing insistency". That is why Turchinov announced on December 19 the decision to once again send ships to the Kerch Strait, he said. "President Pyotr Poroshenko does not hesitate any longer taking its election games beyond the legal framework, imposing a war scenario on Ukraine time and again," Solovyov said.

On Wednesday, December 19, Turchinov stated in an interview with the BBC that Ukraine has no plans to cease the passage of its military vessels through the Kerch Strait, and did not rule out the possibility of eliminating the Crimean Bridge. He added that Ukraine is ready to invite representatives of the OSCE, NATO and other international organizations to be present at the Ukrainian vessels.

Kerch Strait incident

On November 26, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, endorsed President Pyotr Poroshenko’s decree on imposing a 30-day martial law in the Vinnitsa, Lugansk, Nikolayevsk, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkov, Chernigov, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Ukraine’s territorial waters in the Sea of Azov. Initially, Poroshenko sought to impose martial law for 60 days, but this put into question holding the March presidential elections and sparked a public outcry.

The pretext for the decision to declare martial law was an incident in the Kerch Strait on November 25, when three Ukrainian warships, en route from Odessa to Mariupol, illegally crossed Russia’s state border, entered Russia’s territorial waters and started performing dangerous maneuvers.

Despite the repeated warnings and demands to stop, the Ukrainian vessels continued their way, forcing Russia to use weapons. All three Ukrainian ships were detained in the Black Sea. Three Ukrainian servicemen were slightly wounded and received medical assistance, and their lives are not under threat. A criminal case has been launched over the violation of Russia’s state border. Moscow slammed the incident as a provocation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
KERCH STRAIT PROVOCATION
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Attempts to solve political problems in Donbass militarily 'self-defeating', says Putin
2
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
3
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
4
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
5
Putin opposes censorship of rap music
6
Belgium officially begins importing wine from Russia
7
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT