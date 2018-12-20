Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Next Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria to be held in Russia

World
December 20, 17:48 UTC+3 ANKARA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Syria is a very important issue for the Astana trio

ANKARA, December 20. /TASS/. The next summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syrian regulation will be held in Russia, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Thursday in Ankara on the outcomes of the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We agreed to continue our close cooperation with Turkey and Russia within the framework of the Astana process. The next summit will take place in Russia, we have an agreement. Syria is a very important issue for us," the NTV channel cites Rouhani.

The last trilateral summit of Russia, Turkey and Iran on the issue of Syrian regulation took place in Ankara on September 7. Moscow, Tehran and Ankara agreed to continue their efforts aimed at the protection of civilians and improvement of Syria’s humanitarian situation. They also stressed the need for simplifying the process of drafting a Syrian constitution for the purposes of its soonest approval.

