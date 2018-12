MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue its efforts for the return of Russian nationals’ children from Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual end-of-the-year news conference on Thursday.

"As for the children, we are handling this. We have a program. [Chechen head Ramzan] Kadyrov is also engaged in this [task]. We are doing this and will continue doing so," Putin said.