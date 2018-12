CHISINAU, December 19. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon and leader of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky will meet on December 25 to discuss prospects for Transnistria settlement process, the Moldovan head of state’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The meeting between Moldovan President Igor Dodon and leader of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky will be held in the town of Bendery on December 25," the press service said, adding that more details would be later.