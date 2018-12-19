Ukraine president, US envoy discuss possibilities of putting more pressure on Russia

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko met on Wednesday with US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker to discuss the possibility of increasing international pressure on Russia in the wake of the recent incident in the Kerch Strait, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

"Pyotr Poroshenko and Kurt Volker coordinated approaches as to continuing international pressure on the Russian side, which must ensure absolute respect for freedom of navigation, as well as an immediate and unconditional release of the seized Ukrainian sailors and ships," the press service said.

The president and the US envoy also discussed "the latest developments in Donbass," it went on to day. Besides they "emphasized the importance of further coordinated actions regarding the deployment of a multi-national peacekeeping mission under the UN mandate" in Donbass, it added.

In September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out with an initiative to deploy a United Nations mission to the contact line in Donbass to ensure safety and security of OSCE monitors. He stressed that such a mission could be deployed only with the consent from the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. Later, he said the mission could be deployed in other Donbass regions visited by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. Kiev insists a UN peacekeeping mission be deployed to entire Donbass, including the border section with Russia.

Kerch Strait incident

On November 25, three Ukrainian naval ships violated the rules of passage from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. The intruding Ukrainian vessels illegally crossed the Russian state border, trespassed into Russian territorial waters and conducted dangerous maneuvers. In defiance of repeated warnings and demands to halt, the Ukrainian ships carried on violating the law, which drove the Russian forces to use gunfire in order to compel them to stop. As a result, all three ships were detained. In addition, three Ukrainian sailors were injured in the incident, who were later given medical assistance. A criminal case was opened over the violation of the Russian state border.