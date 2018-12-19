Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine president, US envoy discuss possibilities of putting more pressure on Russia

World
December 19, 15:37 UTC+3 KIEV

The sides also emphasized the importance of further coordinated actions regarding the deployment of a multi-national peacekeeping mission under the UN mandate in Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and US Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and US Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker

© Mikhail Palinchak, Presidential Press Service Pool Photo via AP

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko met on Wednesday with US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker to discuss the possibility of increasing international pressure on Russia in the wake of the recent incident in the Kerch Strait, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

"Pyotr Poroshenko and Kurt Volker coordinated approaches as to continuing international pressure on the Russian side, which must ensure absolute respect for freedom of navigation, as well as an immediate and unconditional release of the seized Ukrainian sailors and ships," the press service said.

The president and the US envoy also discussed "the latest developments in Donbass," it went on to day. Besides they "emphasized the importance of further coordinated actions regarding the deployment of a multi-national peacekeeping mission under the UN mandate" in Donbass, it added.

In September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out with an initiative to deploy a United Nations mission to the contact line in Donbass to ensure safety and security of OSCE monitors. He stressed that such a mission could be deployed only with the consent from the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. Later, he said the mission could be deployed in other Donbass regions visited by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. Kiev insists a UN peacekeeping mission be deployed to entire Donbass, including the border section with Russia.

 

Kerch Strait incident

On November 25, three Ukrainian naval ships violated the rules of passage from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. The intruding Ukrainian vessels illegally crossed the Russian state border, trespassed into Russian territorial waters and conducted dangerous maneuvers. In defiance of repeated warnings and demands to halt, the Ukrainian ships carried on violating the law, which drove the Russian forces to use gunfire in order to compel them to stop. As a result, all three ships were detained. In addition, three Ukrainian sailors were injured in the incident, who were later given medical assistance. A criminal case was opened over the violation of the Russian state border.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT