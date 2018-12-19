French far-right leader Le Pen hopes to visit Crimea in April

PARIS, December 19. /TASS/. Leader of France’s far-right party, National Rally, Marine Le Pen hopes to attend the Yalta International Economic Forum due to be held in April 2019, Co-Chairman of the YIEF Organizing Committee Andrei Nazarov said.

"We received confirmation that Marine Le Pen is planning to take part in the April 19 plenary meeting in Yalta [Crimea]," Nazarov said after a meeting in Paris with the French politician and presidential candidate in the May 2017 election.

"Louis Aliot, Vice President of the National Rally, will also participate. This will enable us to discuss many issues here in Crimea," he said, noting that the discussion will focus on economy and politics, and the issue of "the Russian Crimea."

"The fact that the National Rally recognizes Crimea as part of Russia is very important as the current double standard policy in the world misleads many people," he said.

The organizers expect that some 50 French politicians and entrepreneurs will take part in the forum.

The Fifth Yalta International Economic Forum will be held in Crimea on April 17-21, 2019. Over 3,000 participants from 100 countries have been invited to take part in the event. The French delegation is expected to become the forum’s honorary guest.