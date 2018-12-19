Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French far-right leader Le Pen hopes to visit Crimea in April

World
December 19, 14:30 UTC+3 PARIS

The organizers expect that some 50 French politicians and entrepreneurs will take part in the forum as well

Share
1 pages in this article
President of the French far-right National Rally Marine Le Pen

President of the French far-right National Rally Marine Le Pen

© AP Photo/Valentina Petrova

PARIS, December 19. /TASS/. Leader of France’s far-right party, National Rally, Marine Le Pen hopes to attend the Yalta International Economic Forum due to be held in April 2019, Co-Chairman of the YIEF Organizing Committee Andrei Nazarov said.

"We received confirmation that Marine Le Pen is planning to take part in the April 19 plenary meeting in Yalta [Crimea]," Nazarov said after a meeting in Paris with the French politician and presidential candidate in the May 2017 election.

Read also
Leader of France’s National Front party, Marine Le Pen

EU wages Cold War against Russia — Marine Le Pen

"Louis Aliot, Vice President of the National Rally, will also participate. This will enable us to discuss many issues here in Crimea," he said, noting that the discussion will focus on economy and politics, and the issue of "the Russian Crimea."

"The fact that the National Rally recognizes Crimea as part of Russia is very important as the current double standard policy in the world misleads many people," he said.

The organizers expect that some 50 French politicians and entrepreneurs will take part in the forum.

The Fifth Yalta International Economic Forum will be held in Crimea on April 17-21, 2019. Over 3,000 participants from 100 countries have been invited to take part in the event. The French delegation is expected to become the forum’s honorary guest.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT