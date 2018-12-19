Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev’s forces violate ceasefire three times in one day - LPR people’s militia

World
December 19, 6:36 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Kiev’s troops used mortars, grenade launchers and small arms, Lugansk Media Center quoted a People’s Militia official as saying

LUGANSK, December 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have shelled positions of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) three times over the past day, the LPR People’s Militia told journalists on Wednesday.

"The Zhelobok village area came under attack," the Lugansk Media Center quoted a People’s Militia official as saying.

Kiev’s troops used mortars, grenade launchers and small arms, he said.

The sides have agreed to a ceasefire more than 20 times since the start of the Donbass conflict in April 2014. The participants of a Trilateral Contact Group meeting in Minsk agreed to a new ceasefire starting from the midnight of August 29, but it has not been stable.

