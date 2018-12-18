Kuzma Minin cargo ship did not receive serious damage

LONDON, December 18. / TASS /. The Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin did not receive serious damage as a result of grounding near the open sea off the coast of the English city of Falmouth, the Russian Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

All 18 Russian citizens on board are healthy, the embassy confirmed.

"The main reason for the incident has been cited by our British partners as bad weather conditions. According to the results of the preliminary survey of the vessel, no serious damage has been found, as well as no fuel leaks were recorded. All 18 Russian citizens on board the ship were healthy, they were given the necessary assistance," the embassy said.