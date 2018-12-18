Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kuzma Minin cargo ship did not receive serious damage

December 18, 20:23 UTC+3

All 18 Russian citizens on board are healthy, the Russian embassy said

LONDON, December 18. / TASS /. The Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin did not receive serious damage as a result of grounding near the open sea off the coast of the English city of Falmouth, the Russian Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

All 18 Russian citizens on board are healthy, the embassy confirmed.

Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin rescued in British waters

"The main reason for the incident has been cited by our British partners as bad weather conditions. According to the results of the preliminary survey of the vessel, no serious damage has been found, as well as no fuel leaks were recorded. All 18 Russian citizens on board the ship were healthy, they were given the necessary assistance," the embassy said.

Countries
United Kingdom
