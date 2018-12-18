Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin rescued in British waters

LONDON, December 18. / TASS /.The British Coast Guard lifted off the Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin and turned it away from the shore, the British TV channel Sky News showed the live footage on air on Tuesday.

Currently, with the help of four tugboats, the Russian ship with a running engine is sailing towards the open sea near the coast of the English city of Falmouth.

The operation to remove the vessel from the shoals took place as the first tidal wave arrives at the Falmouth coast area. The second tide is expected around 5:00 pm GMT (8:00 pm Moscow time). According to the weather forecasts, in the evening the weather should deteriorate sharply, the wind and storm will increase.

The departure from the shoal allows the Russian bulk carrier to shelter from the weather in the sea port of Falmouth protected by moles. It is expected that in the future the vessel will be inspected for possible damage by divers.

The Russian cargo ship got stuck on Tuesday morning as it was entering the Falmouth sea port. As the representative of the British Coast Guard informed, the ship "anchored and ran aground in the western part of the port entrance between Swanpool and Gillingways beaches around 5:40 in the morning (8:40 Moscow time)". According to them, "on board there is a crew of 18 people and there is no cargo." The costal guard said that the vessel had a "5 degree lurch, but there were no reports of any pollution [of the sea]."

Earlier TASS reported that the deputy head of the British Foreign Ministry Alan Duncan assured that London would do everything for the safety of seafarers from Russia. According to the diplomatic mission, Duncan "contacted the Russian ambassador (in London) Alexander Yakovenko regarding the stranded near the British coast Russian cargo carrier Kuzma Minin due to the weather conditions," and "assured that the British side would do everything possible to ensure the safety of Russian sailors ".

The embassy also said that Yakovenko thanked the Deputy Minister "for their efficiency and goodwill.".