South Ossetia, LPR agree to pool efforts to seek to receive international recognition

TSKHINVAL, December 18. /TASS/. South Ossetia and the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic should join efforts in their struggle to receive international recognition of their statehood, LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik told his South Ossetian counterpart Anatoly Bibilov in Tskhinval.

"Struggle to be recognized by the world. I am sure we will join our efforts towards global recognition," he said. He also said raising living standards in the LPR and South Ossetia was among priority issues.

After the talks, Pasechnik said they had elaborated certain measures to move onward jointly. "All the measures we have outlined will be translated into life shortly. As of today, there are more than 60 registered joint ventures in South Ossetia. This is not a final stage, we are moving towards rapprochement, including on economic issues," he said.

South Ossetia’s Bibilov stressed the importance of cooperating on the social, educational and political trajectories apart from bolstering economic ties.

Pasechnik arrived in South Ossetia on December 17 and will stay there until December 19. The sides are expected to sign a treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between South Ossetia and the LPR.

South Ossetia’s chronicle of independence

During the final years of the Soviet era, South Ossetia began its struggle for independence from Georgia, which itself declared its intention to secede from the Soviet Union.

On November 10, 1989, the Council of People’s Deputies of the South Ossetian Autonomous Region transformed the region into an autonomous republic within the Georgian SSR, which unleashed a four-month blockade of Tskhinval by Georgian nationalists. On September 20, 1990, the parliament of South Ossetia proclaimed the establishment of the republic and in January 1991, Georgian troops were deployed to South Ossetia. According to various estimates, from 2,000 to 4,000 people were killed in the armed conflict that raged from November 1990 to July 1992.

Under the Dagomys agreement concluded in 1992, Russian peacekeepers entered South Ossetia to settle the conflict. Along with Russian forces, the peacekeeping mission included a Georgian battalion and a North Ossetian one.

The peacekeepers performed their mission until August 2008. In the early hours of August 8, 2008, Georgia attacked South Ossetia, following which Russia moved to defend civilians, many of whom held Russian citizenship, along with Russia’s peacekeepers.

As a result of the five-day war, the Georgian troops were driven out of South Ossetia. The conflict claimed over 1,000 lives, including those of 72 Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and in 2009, a Russian military base was established in the republic.