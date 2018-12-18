Russian embassy in London says its website was hacked on December 17

LONDON, December 18. /TASS/. The website of the Russian embassy in London was hacked after two publications in December 17, a representative of the Russian diplomatic mission told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Russian embassy in London apologizes to numerous users of its website www.rusemb.org.uk, which was hacked on December 17 in the second half of the day at 2:48 p.m. (5:48 p.m. Moscow time) after publications about Britain’s involvement in Ukrainian affairs, as well as the critical commentary regarding the editorial task to BBC correspondent to find traces of Russia’s involvement in French protests," he said.

After the attack, experts of the embassy "are looking into the feasibility of restoring the whole corpus of archival records containing key estimates of the British foreign policy," the source added.

"According to preliminary estimates, the attack most probably originated from the United Kingdom," he noted.