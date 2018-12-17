Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Estonia to reinstate military attaches called off in wake of Skripal incident

World
December 17, 20:40 UTC+3 TALLINN

In March, Russia decided to expel Estonia’s military attache as a tit-for-tat measure in response to Estonia expelling Russian diplomats

Share
1 pages in this article

TALLINN, December 17. /TASS/. Russia and Estonia will reinstate their military attaches to the embassies in Tallinn and Moscow, who had been called off earlier in the wake of the poisoning of ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, UK.

"We can consider the issue concerning the military attaches resolved," the Russian embassy informed. "In particular, as for Estonia’s military attach·, he has already received a Russian entry visa. In turn, the Estonian Foreign Ministry informed us that they have no objections concerning the candidacy of the new Russian military attach·."

Read also
The Russian Embassy in London

London diverts attention from Brexit with help of Skripal case — embassy

In March, Russia decided to expel Estonia’s military attache as a tit-for-tat measure in response to Estonia expelling Russian diplomats. Earlier, several countries declared that they would expel Russian diplomats as a coordinated act against Russia’s alleged involvement in the Skripal case.

On March 4, ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a nerve agent allegedly developed in Russia, London rushed to accuse Moscow of being involved in the incident. The Russian side flatly rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT