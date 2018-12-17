Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkish foreign minister denies reports of Ankara’s readiness to cooperate with Assad

World
December 17, 20:04 UTC+3 ANKARA
ANKARA, December 17. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has refuted reports claiming that Ankara is ready to cooperate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"I did not say anything of this kind, anything that would mean that we will work with al-Assad or that we recognize him," the Anadolu Agency cited the Turkish diplomat on Monday.

On December 6, in response to the question about Turkey’s readiness to cooperate with al-Assad in case of its reelection, Cavusoglu said: "If the elections are democratic and trustworthy, we will consider all possibilities.".

Countries
Syria
