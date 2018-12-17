Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Geneva Palace of Nations to host meeting of de Mistura and Astana format delegations

World
December 17, 20:34 UTC+3 GENEVA

The meeting will take place on December 18

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, December 17. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will meet with representatives from Russia, Iran and Turkey at the Palace of Nations in Geneva on Tuesday, the press service of the UN Office at Geneva said on Monday.

The delegations are scheduled to arrive between 10 am and 11 am local time (between 12 noon and 1 pm Moscow time), it said. The press service did not specify whether a news conference is expected after the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s information and press department said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a foreign ministerial meeting of the Astana format (Russia, Iran and Turkey) in Geneva on Tuesday.

Read also

All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation

The meeting "will center around the political settlement in Syria with a focus on setting up a constitutional committee. The Russian delegation will be led by Sergey Lavrov," it said.

At a Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 30, the decision was taken to establish a constitutional committee that would work out recommendations for amending the Syrian Constitution.

Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the list of members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is ready and will be handed over to de Mistura by Russia, Iran and Turkey early next week.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT