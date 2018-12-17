Geneva Palace of Nations to host meeting of de Mistura and Astana format delegations

GENEVA, December 17. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will meet with representatives from Russia, Iran and Turkey at the Palace of Nations in Geneva on Tuesday, the press service of the UN Office at Geneva said on Monday.

The delegations are scheduled to arrive between 10 am and 11 am local time (between 12 noon and 1 pm Moscow time), it said. The press service did not specify whether a news conference is expected after the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s information and press department said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a foreign ministerial meeting of the Astana format (Russia, Iran and Turkey) in Geneva on Tuesday.

The meeting "will center around the political settlement in Syria with a focus on setting up a constitutional committee. The Russian delegation will be led by Sergey Lavrov," it said.

At a Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 30, the decision was taken to establish a constitutional committee that would work out recommendations for amending the Syrian Constitution.

Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the list of members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is ready and will be handed over to de Mistura by Russia, Iran and Turkey early next week.