Turkish military concludes preparations for Syrian offensive, says Erdogan

World
December 17, 18:16 UTC+3 ANKARA

The president said the country ready to begin the operation "at any moment"

© AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

ANKARA, December 17. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces have concluded the preparations for a possible military operation in Syria, which may begin at any time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday during a speech in Konya, transmitted by the NTV channel.

"We can begin [the operation] in Syria at any moment. Our glorious army has concluded the preparatory exercises," he said. The president added that "during the operation, no US servicemen will be harmed". There are US troops currently deployed on the territory under control of the Kurds.

Erdogan added that "[US President Donald] Trump has responded favorably to the possibility of an operation to the east of the Euphrates river [in Syria] carried out by Turkey."

In his speech in Konya, the Turkish leader stated that Turkey "may enter without a warning" during the night.

On December 12, Erdogan said that Turkey may soon launch a military operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria. Over the past several months, the Turkish leader has many times announced plans to carry out an operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) concentrated east of the Euphrates River. Ankara believes the YPG to be a Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

