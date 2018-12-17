Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Canada in violation of UN drugs convention, says Russian diplomat

World
December 17, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mikhail Ulyanov stated that by legalizing marihuana this summer, Canada "opened the Pandora’s box"

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. By legalizing marihuana this summer, Canada breached the UN Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, and Moscow will raise the issue of fulfilling international obligations in this sphere, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stated on Monday.

According to him, the international community has always reacted promptly to any breach of the convention. "However, this year, the situation changed thanks to Canada, which has decided to violate the convention in an open and blatant manner, by approving the law on legalizing marihuana," the diplomat noted. "We support strict compliance with international obligations in this sphere, we will raise this issue."

Ulyanov added that by making such a decision, Canadians have "opened the Pandora’s box". "Now, more and more voices in support of legalizing heroin are heard there," he explained. "The amount of those willing to breach the convention is growing, and this is very worrying."

"Naturally, we will combat this, the agreements must be adhered to," the Russian diplomat concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT