Turkey may soon launch military operation east of Euphrates River, Erdogan says

ANKARA, December 12. /TASS/. Turkey may soon launch a military operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Turkish Defense Industry Summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

"In a couple of days, Turkey will launch an operation east of the Euphrates," the Daily Sabah quoted him as saying.

Erdogan stressed that the operation would not target US troops deployed to the region. According to the Turkish president, Ankara’s move will facilitate the political settlement process in Syria and help "make this area safe."

Turkey previously carried out two military operations in Syria dubbed Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield. Erdogan said at a press conference following the G20 summit in Argentina that Ankara would soon clear areas east of the Euphrates River from terrorist units.

Over the past several months, the Turkish leader has many times announced plans to carry out an operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) concentrated east of the Euphrates River. Ankara believes the YPG to be a branch of the branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.