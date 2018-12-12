Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey may soon launch military operation east of Euphrates River, Erdogan says

World
December 12, 14:24 UTC+3 ANKARA

The president stressed that the operation would not target US troops deployed to the region

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

ANKARA, December 12. /TASS/. Turkey may soon launch a military operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Turkish Defense Industry Summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

"In a couple of days, Turkey will launch an operation east of the Euphrates," the Daily Sabah quoted him as saying.

Read also

Turkey looks forward to getting Russia’s S-400, ready to consider buying US Patriot

Erdogan stressed that the operation would not target US troops deployed to the region. According to the Turkish president, Ankara’s move will facilitate the political settlement process in Syria and help "make this area safe."

Turkey previously carried out two military operations in Syria dubbed Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield. Erdogan said at a press conference following the G20 summit in Argentina that Ankara would soon clear areas east of the Euphrates River from terrorist units.

Over the past several months, the Turkish leader has many times announced plans to carry out an operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) concentrated east of the Euphrates River. Ankara believes the YPG to be a branch of the branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
European Parliament calls for the Nord Stream 2 construction to be cancelled
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s ‘round-the-world’ adventurer ‘pumped’ for 9,000-km row to Cape Horn
4
Russia’s strategic bombers spark panic among Venezuela’s opposition, says top legislator
5
Diplomat sees Ukrainian lawmaker’s call to destroy Crimean Bridge as inciting terrorism
6
Russia's strategic bombers Tu-160 fly for 10 hours over Caribbean Sea — defense ministry
7
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to get 12 warships in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT