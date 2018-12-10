Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Acting PM's bloc taking lead in Armenian parliamentary elections - preliminary results

World
December 10, 2:42 UTC+3 YEREVAN

According to official data, more than 2.5 mln citizens across the country are eligible to vote

Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, December 10. /TASS/. Acting Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s bloc, My Step, has won 70.15% of the vote at Sunday’s early parliamentary elections, the Central Election Commission said after counting ballots from 800 out of 2,010 polling stations.

The Prosperous Armenia party is scoring 8.29% of votes, Armenian Renaissance is winning 6.53% of votes, the Dashnakthutyun faction is having 4.50%, and the Republican Party is having 4.22% of votes.

A party needs to score at least five percent of the vote, while a bloc is required to have at least seven percent to win seats in the national legislature.

According to official data, more than 2.5 mln citizens across the country are eligible to vote. The Armenian law does not stipulate any voter turnout threshold and the election will be recognized as valid even if the figure is low. Earlier, the Central Election Commission reported that by 17:00 local time, the voter turnout exceeded 39%.

Journalists from 70 local and 32 foreign media outlets, including from Russia, covered the election. Observers from eight international and 22 local organizations monitored the vote. Among them were the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has more than 250 observers, and another 80 of its members are part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Election Observer Mission.

