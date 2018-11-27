Ukrainian spy agency confirms its agents on board encroaching Kerch Strait ships

KIEV, November 27. /TASS/. Head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak has confirmed the information about the presence of two employees of the SBU military counter-intelligence service onboard the Ukrainian Navy ships that were detained this past Sunday in the Kerch Strait in connection with the violation of Russia’s state border.

"The officers of the Ukrainian intelligence service were performing combat tasks of the counter-intelligence support department of the Ukrainian Navy, as is stipulated in Article 12 of the Ukrainian law ‘On the Ukrainian Security Service,’" the SBU press service quoted Gritsak as saying.

On November 25, three Ukrainian naval ships were reported to have violated the current rules of passage from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov and the Russian state border. Ukraine’s ships did not react to the lawful demands of the ships and boats of the Border Service of the Russian Security Service (FSB) and the Black Sea Fleet that followed them to stop immediately and conducted dangerous maneuvers. Weapons were used to stop the Ukrainian ships. Three Ukrainian servicemen were lightly injured and received medical treatment. The ships were detained. A criminal case was launched on the violation of the Russian state border. The Russian side called this incident a provocation, Ukraine’s authorities initiated the imposition of martial law, and the EU and NATO called for the de-escalation of the situation.