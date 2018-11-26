Poroshenko puts Ukraine under martial law

KIEV, November 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to declare martial law until January 25, 2019, says a document published on the presidential website.

"The National Security and Defense Council’s decision concerning ‘emergency measures to ensure Ukraine’s state sovereignty and independence and declare martial law in Ukraine’ is hereby enacted," the document reads.

Ukraine’s General Staff has been ordered to organize the country’s air defenses "in order to cover the most important state facilities" from air strikes, as well as to prepare for a partial mobilization, particularly by arranging reservist training. "Ukraine’s Security Service is ordered to take immediate steps to strengthen counter-intelligence activities, counter-terrorism and counter-sabotage protection and information security," the document adds.

Besides, the State Border Service has been instructed to enhance security on the border with Crimea.

One of the document’s provisions remains classified. The document enters into force once it is signed.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on Sunday morning, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters on Sunday night. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters. Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident. The FSB said that evidence proving Kiev’s plans to carry out a provocation in the Black Sea would soon be made public.