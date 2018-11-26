Russian investigators questioning detained Ukrainian sailors

Ships from the Ukrainian Navy, the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu © Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian investigators are questioning crew members from three Ukrainian ships detained for illegally crossing Russia’s border in the Kerch Strait, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters on Monday.

"An investigation is underway, investigators are questioning [the detainees]," she said.

The ombudsperson added that the crew members were in Kerch, the three wounded remained hospitalized.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on Sunday morning, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters on Sunday night. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters. Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident. The FSB said that evidence proving Kiev’s plans to carry out a provocation in the Black Sea would soon be made public.