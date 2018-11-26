Ukrainian extremists throw flares at Russian consulate general in Kharkov

KIEV, November 26. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian extremists threw flares and eggs at the Russian consulate general in the city of Kharkov, the Depo.Kharkov news outlet reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, at about 10:35 local time (08:35 GMT), a group of young men came to the consulate building and started shouting anti-Russian slogans. A while later, they lighted flares and threw them on the consulate premises.

The Ukrainian media say that the situation in the consulate area remains tense.

Similar incidents have taken place in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev and the consulate general in Lvov.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on Sunday morning, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters on Sunday night. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters. Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident. The FSB said that evidence proving Kiev’s plans to carry out a provocation in the Black Sea would soon be made public.