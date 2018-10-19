Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia-EU relations touch bottom, says Russian PM

October 19, 20:22 UTC+3

Medvedev said he had told President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker "what is so well-known"

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the European Union has absolutely degraded and nothing good will come of this, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday at a news conference after talks with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

"I have had meetings with lots of other colleagues [at the Asia-Europe Meeting]. Yesterday, I held a brief conversation with President of the European Commission, Mr. [Jean-Claude] Juncker. Actually, I told him what is so well-known," Medvedev said.

"I just wanted to focus his attention on the fact that current relations between Russia and the European Union have absolutely degraded along with ties between the European Commission and Russian government, to say nothing of the summits, several years ago," Medvedev said.

Persons
Dmitry Medvedev Jean-Claude Juncker
