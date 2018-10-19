Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Norwegian premiers discuss bilateral trade and economic interaction

World
October 19, 18:44 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The talk was initiated by the Norwegian side

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev completed a series of bilateral contacts on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) forum with a talk with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg, First Deputy Head of the Russian government office Sergei Prikhodko said on Friday.

The talk was held at the request of the Norwegian premier, Prikhodko said.

"The sides discussed trade and economic interaction and cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres," he said.

The Norwegian News Agency (NTB) reported that the Syria events had also been the subject matter of the discussion at the meeting of the Russian and Norwegian premiers on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe forum in Brussels.

