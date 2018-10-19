Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Asia-Europe Meeting participants ready to pool efforts to tackle migration problems

World
October 19, 17:24 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Member nations of the Asia-Europe Meeting forum expressed their commitment to joint efforts towards resolution of migration problems

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Member nations of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) forum expressed their commitment to joint efforts towards resolution of migration problems, according to the forum’s statement released on Friday.

"Leaders underlined that migration flows represent a global challenge and need a multilevel response," the document says.

Participants noted that orderly and regular migration "can contribute positively to growth and sustainable development in countries of origin, transit and destination," while irregular migration requires a coordinated international response.

"Leaders expressed concern over the unprecedented humanitarian emergencies linked to irregular migration flows, forced displacement and the migrant smuggling and trafficking in human beings occurring in Asia and Europe, and committed to intensifying efforts to jointly address these challenges as partners. Leaders also stressed the need to tackle these root causes of irregular migration," the document stresses.

