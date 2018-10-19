Russian top brass, UNHCR delegation discuss Syrian refugees return

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Major General Yevgeny Ilyin, a deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s International Cooperation Directorate, discussed joint efforts in Syria with a delegation of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The UN delegation was headed by Amin Awad Abu-Bakr, UNHCR Director for the Middle East and North Africa Bureau and Regional Refugee Coordinator.

"The UNHCR delegation was informed about the steps taken by Russia’s Defense Ministry to create favorable conditions for the return of refugees. [Their] attention was drawn to the operation of the Russian Center for the Reception, Relocation and Accommodation of Refugees in Damascus. It was proposed to organize the center’s interaction with UNHCR regional offices.

At the meeting held in the constructive atmosphere, the sides pointed to their readiness for cooperation. Members of the UN delegation outlined their views on the situation in Syria and expressed their willingness to join efforts over the return of Syrian refugees to homeland.

At the talks, the Russian and UN representatives reaffirmed that they would join efforts in informing the Syrian citizens who live in foreign countries about the steps taken by the Syrian government to get back to peaceful life and to restore damaged infrastructure.

The UN representatives were informed about the activity of the Russian and Syrian coordination centers in this field.

Return of refugees

According to the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, more than 6.5 million refugees are registered to be living in 45 countries. Among them are about two million women and 3,500 children. Syria’s government appeals to compatriots to come back home.

Refugees can receive food, medicines and daily necessities at checkpoints that have been set up along with temporary shelters. The Syrian authorities are drafting amnesty legislation for those who were not involved in serious crimes and terrorism. Returning refugees might get allowances, benefits and other types of assistance.

Until now, nearly 1.48 million Syrians have returned to their homes. Of those, about 244,000 came back from abroad. More refugees might return to the country, as Syria can receive not less than one million of citizens, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Center for Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees in Syria was set up on July 18 to monitor the return of all temporarily displaced persons and Syrian refugees from foreign countries to their places of permanent residence; to monitor humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria; and to assist the Syrian authorities in recovering the healthcare system and other social services.