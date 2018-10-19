Asia-Europe Meeting participants reiterate commitment to anti-terror efforts

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Member nations of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) forum have reiterated their commitment to anti-terrorism efforts on the basis on international law, according to the summit’s statement released on Friday.

"Leaders underlined that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security and that acts of terrorism are unjustifiable regardless of motivations, whenever and by whomsoever committed. Leaders underscored the need for balanced and integrated implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Leaders committed to enhancing collaboration in ASEM to tackle radicalisation leading to violence, terrorism financing, abuse of the Internet by terrorist groups, terrorist recruitment, foreign terrorist fighters and transnational crime," the document says.

At the same time, the forum’s participants stressed that measures taken against terrorism must not violate international human rights laws and called on the international community to continue work on the United Nations Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Apart from that, they noted that women "can play an important role in this regard.".