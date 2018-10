BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. The next, 13th, Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM13) will be held in Cambodia in 2020, says the final statement of ASEM12 held in Brussels on October 18-19.

"Leaders look forward to the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13) to be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in 2020," it says.