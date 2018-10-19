Asia-Europe Meeting calls for lifting sanctions against Iran

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Participants in the Asia-Europe Meeting insist sanctions be lifted off Iran as it is implementing its liabilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program, according to the forum’s statement released on Friday.

"With regard to Iran, Leaders reiterated their collective support for diplomatic dialogue and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2231 which is working and delivering on its goal, namely to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme," the document says. "Leaders recognised that, alongside full and effective implementation by Iran of its nuclear related commitments, the lifting of sanctions including the consequences arising from it constitutes an essential part of the JCPOA."

"Preserving the nuclear deal with Iran is a matter of respecting international agreements, and promoting international security, peace and stability," participants in the summit stressed.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the deal, saying it leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He warned the United States would reinstate its old anti-Iranian sanctions and would imposed new ones. The first round of sanctions covering Iran’s automotive sector and trade in gold and metals was re-imposed in early August. Further sanctions are to come into effect from November 4 in a bid to reduce Iran’s oil revenues to zero.

Meanwhile, other signatories to the deal - Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - condemned the United States’ move and reiterated their commitment to the JCPOA. he European Union has activated its Blocking Regulation to protect its companies from the effects of the US extra-territorial sanction against Iran.