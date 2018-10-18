Syrian ambassador hopes Assad will visit Russia in near future

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad hopes that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will be able to visit Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the near future.

"We have three invitations - from South Ossetia, from Abkhazia and from Crimea," Haddad told reporters on Thursday. "I hope that these visits will take place in the nearest future."

"The exchange of visits between both presidents [of Russia and Syria] is permanent, and it has not stopped. The more visits between the two leaders, the stronger the relations between the two countries," the ambassador added.

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov met with al-Assad in Damascus on October 16 and invited him to visit the Yalta International Economic Forum, set to take place in April 2019.