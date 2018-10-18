Putin warns Kiev against following Saakashvili’s steps

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kiev against following footsteps of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, whose results led to Georgia’s loss of significant territories.

"What the current Ukrainian authorities are doing now is an anti-governmental policy," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club. "Such policy was pursued some time ago by Saakashvili in Georgia as he had attacked South Ossetia."

"As a result of such criminal actions, Georgia lost a significant part of its territories," the Russian president said. "It would be extremely sad if present-day Ukrainian authorities decide to follow his footsteps."

Putin said that Ukraine’s present-day economy and social sphere is subjected to a complete de-industrialization.

"There are almost no investments," he said. "How possible is it to work with the economy in the country, which is constantly being sabotaged by domestic political crises; the country where war hysteria is fueled up?"

"Present-day authorities in Ukraine are engaged in trading Russophobe feelings and anti-Russian sentiments," the Russian leader added.