US actions not conducive to resolving Middle East terrorism issue, says Putin

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. The United States’ actions against Iran are not conducive to overcoming the crises related to terrorism in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"New terrorism-related crises emerge, and actions by our American partners are not conducive to improving the situation in this direction," he said. "On the contrary, truth be told, the result of the invasion of Iraq was a sharp increase in the terrorist threat due to the weakening statehood," the president added.

According to Putin, imposing some policy from outside on countries of the Middle East, is "a result of monopolism and unipolar world". "I believe it is very dangerous, and first of all for the monopolists," the president stressed. Putin thinks it is dangerous because monopolists ‘are losing focus’ and are getting ‘the feeling of permissiveness," which brings to major consequences.

The tenth meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club opened in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday and continued until Thursday. This year, it focused mostly on the Russian agenda. Besides, the guests discussed processes underway in the Middle East and in Eurasia, as well as exchanged views on military conflicts of the future.