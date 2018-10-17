Russia to carry on cooperating with Europe despite negative factors, says Kremlin

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. A cooperation between Russia and European countries has never stopped to exist and is still at its full volume despite current-day negative factors in bilateral relations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The statement from Peskov comes in the wake of Spanish media reports that European countries favor the cooperation with Russia instead of confrontations.

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the European countries had been maintaining their strong cooperation with Russia.

"This cooperation never ceased to exist, its volume either shrinks or increases, we are faced with a set of negative factors, which exert a restraining impact on this cooperation, but our interaction never came to a halt and will never stop as well," Peskov told journalists.