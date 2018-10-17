Israeli jets strike Palestinians plotting rocket attack on Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. An Israeli warplane on Wednesday attacked a group of Palestinians, who tried to launch a rocket on the Jewish state’s territory, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Following the attack, sirens went off in Hof Ashkelon, which borders on the Palestinian enclave.

"An IDF aircraft attacked a group of terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip during an attempt to conduct a rocket launch at Israeli territory," the army said. "During the event, the ‘Code Red’ siren was activated in the Hof Ashkelon Region," statement said.

Earlier, Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets on Israel. One of them hit a house in Be’er Sheva in southern Israel, while the second rocket landed in the Mediterranean Sea near the coast of Gush Dan, a metropolitan area of Tel Aviv. No casualties have been reported.

The Israeli army reported that its fighter jets have started delivering strikes on the radicals’ targets in the Palestinian coastal enclave. Israel’s state radio station Kan reported citing Palestinian medical services that three Palestinians were wounded in one of these strikes near Rafah.