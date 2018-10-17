Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Israeli jets attack targets in Gaza in response to rocket attack on Be’er Sheva — military

World
October 17, 7:49 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

A rocket was fired from the enclave early on Wednesday, triggering an air raid warning in Be’er Sheva, a city with a population of about 200,000

1 pages in this article

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket attack on the southern city of Be’er Sheva, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to the rockets fired from Gaza at Israel overnight, IDF fighter jets have started attacking terror targets in Gaza," IDF said.

According to earlier reports, a rocket was fired from the enclave early on Wednesday, triggering an air raid warning in Be’er Sheva, a city with a population of about 200,000, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) away from the Gaza Strip.

According to the Times of Israel, the rocket exploded in the courtyard of a house in Be’er Sheva. No one was killed or injured, but some damage was reported.

