Washington may impose sanctions on Russian, Iranian firms rebuilding Syria — TV

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is now drafting a strategy allowing to impose sanctions against Russian and Iranian companies involved in post-war reconstruction in Syria, NBC reported citing sources "familiar with the plan."

According to the sources, the strategy "would emphasize political and diplomatic efforts to force Iran out of Syria by squeezing it financially."

The plan’s provisions "would withhold reconstruction aid from areas where Iranian and Russian forces are present" and "would also impose sanctions on Russian and Iranian companies working on reconstruction in Syria."

Washington’s final goal is to push "Iran's military and its proxy forces" out of the country.

Although the new strategy does not envisage the US servicemen directly targeting Iranian soldiers, it still reserves an opportunity for the US military to "strike the Iranian military if it felt threatened."

One of the channel’s sources said that despite Washington’s public statements identifying the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) as the main target for US forces in the country, "the White House and State Department would increase their focus on countering Iran by squeezing them economically and diplomatically.".