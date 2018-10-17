Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian police fears that munitions on board crashed Su-27 fighter jet may detonate

World
October 17, 2:03 UTC+3 KIEV

About 100 officers and 20 detectives are now working at the crash site

Share
1 pages in this article
A Su-27 fighter jet

A Su-27 fighter jet

© AP Photo/Alexander Ermochenk, archive

KIEV, October 17. /TASS/. A Su-27 fighter jet that crashed in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa region was probably carrying ammunition that might detonate at any moment, Ukraine’s UNN news agency reported on Tuesday evening citing a local police department.

"One of the reasons why journalists are not allowed to the Su-27 crash site is the possibility of it having munitions on board, which may detonate uncontrollably. Right now, every centimeter is being examined," police said.

According to local police department’s figures, about 100 officers and 20 detectives are now working at the crash site.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that around 17:00 local time, a Su-27 fighter jet crashed near the village of Ulanov between the towns of Berdychev and Khmelnik during the Clear Sky 2018 military exercise.

The aircraft had two pilots on board - a Ukrainian officer and a US air force pilot. To date, there has been no conclusive report of their fate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
France engulfed by worst flash floods in over 100 years
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NASA astronaut Hague notes his Russian partner's experience
2
Putin to visit Paris on November 11
3
Ukrainian police fears that munitions on board crashed Su-27 fighter jet may detonate
4
Russia, Israel discuss Russian-US relations
5
Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia supports severance of ties with Constantinople
6
US, Russian security chiefs to meet in Moscow next week
7
Syrian patriarch calls for Orthodox world’s unity, slams ill-timed ‘autocephaly issue’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT