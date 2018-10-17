Ukrainian police fears that munitions on board crashed Su-27 fighter jet may detonate

KIEV, October 17. /TASS/. A Su-27 fighter jet that crashed in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa region was probably carrying ammunition that might detonate at any moment, Ukraine’s UNN news agency reported on Tuesday evening citing a local police department.

"One of the reasons why journalists are not allowed to the Su-27 crash site is the possibility of it having munitions on board, which may detonate uncontrollably. Right now, every centimeter is being examined," police said.

According to local police department’s figures, about 100 officers and 20 detectives are now working at the crash site.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that around 17:00 local time, a Su-27 fighter jet crashed near the village of Ulanov between the towns of Berdychev and Khmelnik during the Clear Sky 2018 military exercise.

The aircraft had two pilots on board - a Ukrainian officer and a US air force pilot. To date, there has been no conclusive report of their fate.