Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Arabian prince opponents may be involved in journalist's disappearance, expert says

World
October 16, 21:15 UTC+3 SOCHI

There is a "violent struggle for power within the royal family" to undermine him, Research Director at the Valdai Discussion Club Fyodor Lukyanov said

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Opponents of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman may be involved the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Editor-in-Chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine and Research Director at the Valdai Discussion Club Fyodor Lukyanov said.

"So far it is not fully clear what happened, although, unfortunately, all evidence points one way. There may be different conspiracy theories - from those claiming that not very bright people decided to organize it to eliminate or silence the critic, to directly opposing ones, claiming that this has been done by bin Salman’s opponents," the expert noted. "Because it’s not a secret to anyone that there is a violent struggle for power within the royal family to undermine him in this way."

"If this is so, they have managed to do it. Saudi Arabia will have to explain it in some way, because they can’t just claim that nothing happened," he added.

According to the expert, if Riyadh claims that forces out of the government’s control are involved in the journalist’s disappearance, then this position will become "a good lifeline" for Turkey and the US, who would not have to limit cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia’s current policy, arrived to the general consulate of his country in Istanbul on October 2 and has not been in contact since then. According to several media outlets, the journalist was killed in the diplomatic mission’s building. So far, Saudi officials have refuted the allegations. At the same time, according to CNN, Riyadh is preparing to admit to the killing the Saudi journalist during "an interrogation that went wrong".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
France engulfed by worst flash floods in over 100 years
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkish Orthodox Church urges criminal case against Ecumenical Patriarchate
2
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
3
Bellingcat linked to Western special services, says Russian foreign minister
4
Saudi Arabian prince opponents may be involved in journalist's disappearance, expert says
5
Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia supports severance of ties with Constantinople
6
Russia views Africa as continent of the future, says diplomat
7
Presidents of Russia and Egypt to discuss resumption of direct flights between countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT