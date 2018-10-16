Saudi Arabian prince opponents may be involved in journalist's disappearance, expert says

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Opponents of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman may be involved the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Editor-in-Chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine and Research Director at the Valdai Discussion Club Fyodor Lukyanov said.

"So far it is not fully clear what happened, although, unfortunately, all evidence points one way. There may be different conspiracy theories - from those claiming that not very bright people decided to organize it to eliminate or silence the critic, to directly opposing ones, claiming that this has been done by bin Salman’s opponents," the expert noted. "Because it’s not a secret to anyone that there is a violent struggle for power within the royal family to undermine him in this way."

"If this is so, they have managed to do it. Saudi Arabia will have to explain it in some way, because they can’t just claim that nothing happened," he added.

According to the expert, if Riyadh claims that forces out of the government’s control are involved in the journalist’s disappearance, then this position will become "a good lifeline" for Turkey and the US, who would not have to limit cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia’s current policy, arrived to the general consulate of his country in Istanbul on October 2 and has not been in contact since then. According to several media outlets, the journalist was killed in the diplomatic mission’s building. So far, Saudi officials have refuted the allegations. At the same time, according to CNN, Riyadh is preparing to admit to the killing the Saudi journalist during "an interrogation that went wrong".