Russian, US diplomats discuss Korea

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun have discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and arms control issues.

"[The diplomats] have discussed the situation around the Korean peninsula, as well as some issues related to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and arms control," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

Earlier, Biegun held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. The sides agreed to increase efforts on political and diplomatic resolution of issues arising on the Korean peninsula.