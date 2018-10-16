Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, US diplomats discuss Korea

World
October 16, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The talks of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Special Representative for N. Korea Stephen Biegun also touched upon non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun have discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and arms control issues.

"[The diplomats] have discussed the situation around the Korean peninsula, as well as some issues related to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and arms control," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

Earlier, Biegun held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. The sides agreed to increase efforts on political and diplomatic resolution of issues arising on the Korean peninsula.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
France engulfed by worst flash floods in over 100 years
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will quit Council of Europe if opponents insist on its expulsion, says Lavrov
2
Russian Embassy in London says Bellingcat may be linked to special services
3
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
6
Constantinople unleashing havoc between local Orthodox Churches, Ukrainian clergy says
7
Russia’s Khrunichev Center to hold up to 10 launches of Proton-M carrier rockets in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT