Russian, Egyptian presidents to discuss Syria, Libya, Yemen at bilateral talks in Sochi

World
October 16, 17:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides are also expected to address the Palestinian-Israeli issue

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are set to discuss the settlement of the ongoing conflict situations in Syria, Libya and Yemen, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolution during their meeting in Russia’s Sochi, a Russian presidential aide said on Tuesday.

"If we speak about the international agenda, it will be logical that the presidents will focus on Syria, Libya, Yemen as well as on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement," Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

The high-ranking Russian state official also said reminding that Egypt would assume the post of the chair of the African Union starting in 2019.

"Considering the context at the issue, we would like to discuss the prospects for boosting up our cooperation with African countries," Ushakov added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi on Monday on three-day official visit.

Countries
Syria Egypt
