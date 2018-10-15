Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israeli premier says he values friendly relations with Putin, mutual respect

World
October 15, 19:53 UTC+3 TEL AVIV
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN/POOL

TEL AVIV, October 15./TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he valued highly friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and mutual respect.

The prime minister told the parliament that he maintained direct contact with the Russian leader and placed a high value on their friendly relations and respect for each other. "This helps us cope with most serious challenges in our region," Netanyahu said. Quoted by the press service, the prime minister stressed the importance of these relations for security of the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
France engulfed by worst flash floods in over 100 years
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Orthodox Church breaks contacts with Constantinople
2
Israeli premier says he values friendly relations with Putin, mutual respect
3
Pyrotechnic experts begin clean-up around Ukrainian ammo depot after blasts
4
Kremlin: Claims that Putin ‘involved’ in Skripal case are grossly invalid and groundless
5
Russian Orthodox Church hopes Constantinople will revise its decisions on Ukraine
6
Russian Orthodox Church considers retaliatory moves to Constantinople decision on Ukraine
7
Spending on health care in Russia will grow by 9.6% year-on-year in in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT