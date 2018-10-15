Israeli premier says he values friendly relations with Putin, mutual respect

TEL AVIV, October 15./TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he valued highly friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and mutual respect.

The prime minister told the parliament that he maintained direct contact with the Russian leader and placed a high value on their friendly relations and respect for each other. "This helps us cope with most serious challenges in our region," Netanyahu said. Quoted by the press service, the prime minister stressed the importance of these relations for security of the country.