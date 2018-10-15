Russian-US consultations on North Korea to be held in Moscow on October 16

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has said he will held a meeting with US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Moscow on October 16.

"Tomorrow, I will have a meeting with US Special Representative for North Korean Stephen Biegun," he told reporters on Monday. "We will hold a full round of consultations on the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

In September, Morgulov and Biegun had a phone conversation, during which they agreed to continue the dialogue between Moscow and Washington on a settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

The appointment of a new US envoy for North Korea was announced in late August.