Trump says being ‘very tough’ in talks with Putin

World
October 15, 4:30 UTC+3

According to the US President, offensive weapons supplies to Ukraine exemplify it

© AP Photo/John Minchillo

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that he is "being very tough" in personal talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the American leader said in an interview with CBS television channel.

Asked why Trump never had a harsh word for Vladimir Putin publicly, the US president answered that "you don't know what I talked about with Putin in the meeting prior to the press conference."

"I'm the one that gave Ukraine offensive weapons and tank killers," Trump said. "[Former US President Barack] Obama didn't. You know what he sent? He sent pillows and blankets. I'm the one and he's [Obama] the one that gave away a part of Ukraine where Russia now has this…"

"I think I'm very tough with him [Putin] personally," Trump stated. "I had a meeting with him. The two of us. It was a very tough meeting and it was a very good meeting.".

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
