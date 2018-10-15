Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump: China is ‘a bigger problem’ than Russia meddling in US elections

World
October 15, 4:03 updated at: October 15, 5:02 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Washington, October 15. /TASS/. China poses a bigger problem for the United States compared to Russia in terms of interfering into the American presidential election in 2016, President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS television channel.

"Because I think China meddled also," Trump said. "And I think, frankly, China is a bigger problem".

The FBI and the intelligence committees of the US Senate and House of Representatives have been pursuing a probe into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In connection with the investigation, which has been going on for more than a year, charges have been brought against several Russian citizens, as well as against five Americans and one Dutch national. On July 13, US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced charges against another 12 individuals who were said to be Russian intelligence officers.

US President Donald Trump and the key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.

On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated at a joint press conference with his US counterpart Donald Trump that Moscow had not meddled in election processes in the United States and was ready to cooperate with Washington within a joint working group on cyber security.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump refuses to pledge against closing probe into alleged US elections meddling
2
Russia may extend visa-free entry for Fan ID holders until 2019 Universiade in Krasnoyarsk
3
Trump: China is ‘a bigger problem’ than Russia meddling in US elections
4
US on course to end INF Treaty, contain Russia, experts say
5
Post-Soviet collective forces successfully complete joint exercise
6
Final phase of massive CSTO military drills held in Kyrgyzstan
7
Russian strategic bombers deliver air strikes in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT